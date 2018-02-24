Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and gusty wind

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a chance of rain showers near the Ohio border, a better chance for widespread rain after sunset. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain likely, thunder possible. Lows: 35-38 and rising / Winds: E 10-15

SUNDAY: Light rain ending early. Then partly sunny and windy. SW gusts over 30 mph are possible by mid-morning. Highs near 50°. Winds: SW 20-30 mph.

