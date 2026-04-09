Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain and milder temps

It is significantly warmer today with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Skies will be partly sunny with a band of showers moving through. Showers continue Friday with highs in the mid 50s. There may be a little thunder as well, but no big storms are expected.
Watch the forecast below
This weekend is split with rain and dry weather. Saturday will be dry with highs in the mid 50s, while Sunday will have a chance of showers and highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.
Today: Partly sunny with some passing showers. There should be more in the morning than the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s and 68° in Detroit. Winds: SW 10-25 mph.
Tonight: Clouds return along with more rain, which could be heavy north of Detroit. Lows will fall down to the mid 40s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Friday: A cooler rain will be around in the morning. There may be a bit of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with 55° in Detroit. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.
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Current Conditions
- Humidity: 54%
- Dew point: 36°
- Pressure: 30.13 in
- Wind speed: 11 mph
- Wind direction: SSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:01 AM
- Sunset: 08:08 PM