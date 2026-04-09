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Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain and milder temps

It is finally a little warmer and those milder temps will hang around into next week. The next rain chance is Thursday with one AM round and possibly a second in the afternoon. More rain Friday.
Metro Detroit weather: Rain chance is back Thursday
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It is significantly warmer today with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Skies will be partly sunny with a band of showers moving through. Showers continue Friday with highs in the mid 50s. There may be a little thunder as well, but no big storms are expected.

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Metro Detroit weather: Rain chance is back Thursday

This weekend is split with rain and dry weather. Saturday will be dry with highs in the mid 50s, while Sunday will have a chance of showers and highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Today: Partly sunny with some passing showers. There should be more in the morning than the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s and 68° in Detroit. Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Clouds return along with more rain, which could be heavy north of Detroit. Lows will fall down to the mid 40s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Friday: A cooler rain will be around in the morning. There may be a bit of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with 55° in Detroit. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

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Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 54%
  • Dew point: 36°
  • Pressure: 30.13 in
  • Wind speed: 11 mph
  • Wind direction: SSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:01 AM
  • Sunset: 08:08 PM

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