Today: Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. The best chance of thunder is in the afternoon. No severe storms are anticipated. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and storms today
Tonight: Clouds increase late with lows in the low to mid 40s - with 50s near the city. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.
The Weekend:
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 84%
- Dew point: 49°
- Pressure: 30.07 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:54 AM
- Sunset: 08:13 PM