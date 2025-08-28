Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and storms today

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and storms today
Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and storms today
Posted
and last updated

Today: Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. The best chance of thunder is in the afternoon. No severe storms are anticipated. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and storms today

Tonight: Clouds increase late with lows in the low to mid 40s - with 50s near the city. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

Labor Day 4 Day Weekend - Mike.png
Holiday Weekend

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew point: 49°
  • Pressure: 30.07 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:54 AM
  • Sunset: 08:13 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Everything you need to know for back to school. Watch 7 News Detroit this Morning!