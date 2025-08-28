Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and storms today

Today: Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. The best chance of thunder is in the afternoon. No severe storms are anticipated. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase late with lows in the low to mid 40s - with 50s near the city. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

