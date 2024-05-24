Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain for Memorial Day Weekend

Dry for most of the day. However, rain and storm chances increase late Friday evening and into Saturday morning with more rain possible late Sunday and Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Chance of rain and some thunder in the morning, then brighter skies in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Rain & storms are expected to return by the evening with high in the mid to upper 70s.

Memorial Day: Breezy at times with cloudy skies and stray showers around, highs in the low 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

