Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain today

Posted at 6:07 AM, Jun 26, 2024

Showers and a few thunderstorms return midday Wednesday, but severe weather should stay to our south and southwest. Highs climb into the upper 70s, to near 80°.

High pressure quickly builds in and brings drier air to round out the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and low 80s Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms return Saturday, with another hot and humid day expected.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers & poss. t-storms. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with milder temps in the 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszy

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018