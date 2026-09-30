Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain today through Friday

Wednesday starts off mild across Metro Detroit, with temperatures near 60 degrees for the morning commute. Early breaks of sunshine will give way to more clouds by late morning. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s around lunchtime and the low 70s this afternoon, with a few showers possible toward the late afternoon commute.

Highs today will reach around 72 degrees in Detroit, Mount Clemens and Port Huron, with cooler readings in the upper 60s around Howell, Pontiac and Lapeer. Ann Arbor tops out near 70, while Monroe reaches 74. South-southwest winds will stay light at 5–10 mph.

A few showers linger tonight, with temperatures staying mild for the final night of September. Overnight lows range from around 60 degrees in Howell to 63 in Detroit and 64 in Mount Clemens. South-southwest winds continue at 5–10 mph.

Thursday brings a cloudy start to October, with temperatures in the mid 60s during the morning commute. A few breaks of sunshine are possible around midday, with temperatures reaching the low 70s by noon and around 75 during the afternoon. A few showers are possible toward evening, so keep an umbrella handy for late-day plans.

Friday turns cooler, with a high near 65 and a 50% chance of showers. The forecast highlights rainfall totals of a half-inch to an inch and a half. Drier weather returns for the weekend, with partly sunny skies and highs near 64 Saturday and 69 Sunday. Another cool stretch arrives early next week, with highs around 61 Monday and Tuesday and overnight temperatures falling into the 40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with increase rain chances. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds remain with lingering shower chances. Lows in the low to mid 60s Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers early and late. Highs will be in the mid 70s again with 77° in Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

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