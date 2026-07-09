We’ll once again climb into the mid-80s this afterrnoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop across Metro Detroit through the evening commute. Not everyone will see rain, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking severe weather today

While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could produce gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. The severe threat is low, but it’s worth staying weather-aware as we head through the second half of the day and the evening. The most likely time for storms is 2 PM to 8PM.

Looking ahead, temperatures remain seasonably warm through the weekend with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances stay fairly limited after today, giving us a pleasant stretch for Saturday and Sunday. Then the heat begins to build early next week, with highs pushing 90 on Monday and into the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Partly sunny with an increasing shower and storm chance. The best chance of storms will be 2 PM to 8 PM. An isolated storm could have damaging wind. Highs: in the mid 80s including 87° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with rain moving out. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Most chances will be south of M-59. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5 mph.

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