Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking snow this morning with mild temps to follow

Snow showers return early this morning with accumulation around <1" for most, but communities north of I-69 will see 1-2" of new snow. Communities closer to the tip of the thumb will get close to 3".

Snow will end before sunrise, but slippery conditions are likely on any untreated surface so be careful during the drive. Most of Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

There are two storms to watch this week, one on Tuesday and one Thursday night through Saturday. Tuesday's storm will mainly bring rain across Southeast Michigan, but there is the chance for some freezing rain as showers arrive mid-morning. Be prepared for slippery travel during the day, before temperatures warm and precipitation switches to rain for the afternoon. As temperatures drop Tuesday night, precipitation will switch to snow as colder air moves in behind the storm. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The next storm moves in Thursday night, bringing rain across Southeast Michigan and snow if you're traveling Up North. Keep an eye on this system if traveling this upcoming weekend.

Today: Snow showers possible before sunrise with temps in the upper 20s. Highs will be closer to the upper 30s by the afternoon. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Overcast skies with another system approaching. Freezing drizzle possible with lows around 30. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Freezing rain possible to start the morning with rain likely from the morning to the afternoon. Highs will climb near 40°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

