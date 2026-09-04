Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking storms before a nice weekend

Changes arrive today as temperatures turn milder, but thunderstorms remain possible. Highs range from the mid 70s around the Thumb to the upper 70s and lower 80s across Metro Detroit, including around 81° in Detroit. A few storms could still become severe. The storm timeline will be from the morning to 5pm, with weaker lingering showers tonight.

The weather improves heading into the weekend. Drier air returns Saturday with a high around 80°, followed by 79° Sunday and around 80° for Labor Day. Temperatures begin climbing again next week, reaching the lower 80s Tuesday and upper 80s Wednesday, when another chance for thunderstorms returns.

Today: Rain and storms still possible and some of them could be strong to severe early and then again late. The pattern will be shifting south away from Metro Detroit, so the weekend is looking better with milder temps. Highs will return to the low 80s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Lows near 67. Winds: Light.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a leftover shower possible in the AM. Highs near 77. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80.

Labor Day Monday: Another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80.

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