Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking storms today

Metro Detroit Weather: Storm chances increase today
Metro Detroit Weather: Storm chances increase today
Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 16
Posted
and last updated

Planning your Day? Here is a snapshot of the forecast from Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 16

Today: Partly sunny with showers and afternoon storm chances - some could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST

Metro Detroit Weather: Storm chances increase today

Tonight: Slight chance of rain / storm continues with falling humidity. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms early. Highs in the low80s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 80%
  • Dew point: 71°
  • Pressure: 29.92 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 7.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:10 AM
  • Sunset: 09:07 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk