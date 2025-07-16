Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking storms today

Planning your Day? Here is a snapshot of the forecast from Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 16

Today: Partly sunny with showers and afternoon storm chances - some could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.



Metro Detroit Weather: Storm chances increase today

Tonight: Slight chance of rain / storm continues with falling humidity. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms early. Highs in the low80s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

