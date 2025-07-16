Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking storms today

Planning your Day? Here is a snapshot of the forecast from Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 16
Today: Partly sunny with showers and afternoon storm chances - some could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
WATCH THE FULL FORECAST
Metro Detroit Weather: Storm chances increase today
Tonight: Slight chance of rain / storm continues with falling humidity. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms early. Highs in the low80s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 80%
- Dew point: 71°
- Pressure: 29.92 in
- Wind speed: 4 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 7.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:10 AM
- Sunset: 09:07 PM