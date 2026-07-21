Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking storms with smoke clearing out tonight

It’s another warm and increasingly humid day across Metro Detroit, with highs climbing into the lower to middle 80s. While it won’t rain all day, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop at times from this morning through the afternoon. Some storms could produce brief downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, so keep an eye on the radar if you’ll be outdoors. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and occasional sunshine with southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Storms continue Tuesday

Any leftover showers and thunderstorms will move out this evening, giving way to clearing skies overnight. You’ll notice the humidity dropping as a refreshing northwest breeze develops at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 50s, making for a much more comfortable night to open the windows.

Wednesday brings a noticeable change. Expect cleaner air, lower humidity, and seasonably mild temperatures with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s. A mix of sunshine and passing clouds is expected, and northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph will keep it feeling comfortable from morning through evening.

The pleasant weather continues into Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Temperatures then begin to climb heading into the weekend, reaching the middle 80s by Saturday. Humidity also starts to increase, and by Sunday into Monday there will be a slight chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, though many hours will remain dry. Overall, expect a warmer and more summer-like pattern to close out the weekend.

Today: Showers and storms possible. High in the low to mid 80s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves out with falling humidity and temps. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 15-20 mph.

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