Rain arrives for your Thanksgiving and continues into Friday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s both days. Strong winds may impact the use of the big parade balloons.

Thanksgiving Day: Keep the umbrella handy! The holiday will start off cloudy and dry, but rain will develop from south to north. It will spread to the north of Detroit through the afternoon and get steadier in the south. Temperatures will struggle to climb beyond the lower 40s, with breezy conditions developing later in the day. Wind gusts could reach 30 - 40 mph at times. If you’re heading out for holiday gatherings, plan for wet roads during the afternoon and evening.

Friday: Unsettled weather continues with rain potentially mixing with snow at times. Temperatures will remain chilly, with afternoon highs around 42 degrees. Be prepared for periods of wet weather if you’re heading out to shop.

The Weekend: Saturday looks to be the better of the two weekend days, with drier conditions, a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and highs around 45 degrees. Slightly milder temperatures return Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 40s, but scattered rain showers return to the forecast.

Tonight: Lingering rain could mix with snow while temps are in the 30s. Winds: ENE 10-25+ mph.

Friday: Snow possible to start the day with lingering showers around in the afternoon. Winds: NNW 15-25+ mph.

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