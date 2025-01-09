Metro Detroit Weather: Very cold morning start

A very cold start ahead with temps in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills. Sunshine returns today at least but snow is closing in for Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny after a very cold start with single digit lows and wind chills below zero in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds clear out. Wind chills bottom out below zero. Winds: WNW 5 mph.

Friday: Light snow is expected. 1"- 3" totals of new snow through Friday evening. Highs will be in the mid 20s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

