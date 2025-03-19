Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and breezy today with storms possible late

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance after 7 PM and a storm chance after 10 PM. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SSW 15-25+ mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows around 50° in the morning, with falling temps to follow. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed showers. Most of the snow chances will be north of Detroit. The snow should not stick to the roads. Highs in the mid 40s and dropping late.

Winds: NW 15-30 mph.

  • Humidity: 47%
  • Dew point: 38°
  • Pressure: 29.7 in
  • Wind speed: 10 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:37 AM
  • Sunset: 07:44 PM

