Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and humid with storms tonight

Today: It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Storms are expected by late evening. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Chance of strong storms again until 2 am. Winds will pick up with temps still in the mid 60s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Storms move out of SE Michigan, more expected Friday
Saturday: Partial sun with a shower chance. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the morning and 50s during the afternoon. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 96%
- Dew point: 59°
- Pressure: 29.65 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 7.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:09 AM
- Sunset: 08:49 PM