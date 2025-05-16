Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and humid with storms tonight

After severe storms brought watches and warnings Thursday night, more storms are expected Friday night.
Today: It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Storms are expected by late evening. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Chance of strong storms again until 2 am. Winds will pick up with temps still in the mid 60s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partial sun with a shower chance. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the morning and 50s during the afternoon. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

  • Humidity: 96%
  • Dew point: 59°
  • Pressure: 29.65 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 7.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:09 AM
  • Sunset: 08:49 PM

