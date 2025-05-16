Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and humid with storms tonight

Today: It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Storms are expected by late evening. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Chance of strong storms again until 2 am. Winds will pick up with temps still in the mid 60s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

See the latest forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Storms move out of SE Michigan, more expected Friday

Saturday: Partial sun with a shower chance. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the morning and 50s during the afternoon. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor