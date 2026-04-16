Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and stormy today

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan through 2 a.m. Friday. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms could bring another 1-2 inches of rainfall widespread. Flooding of low lying, urban, or poor drainage areas are possible. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are expected to rise.

Thursday stays warm and stormy, at times, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Quiet and dry weather moves in for Friday. Skies will be partly sunny with highs near 70°. After another rainy day with the chance of more storms Saturday, we will finally get a break in the unsettled pattern. Temps drop and the air dries out early next week.

Today: Showers and storms are still likely. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies as rain & storms move out, with temps in the low 50s. Areas of dense fog could develop in spots.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

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