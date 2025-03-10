Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and sunny start to the week

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 64°. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

  • Humidity: 76%
  • Dew point: 29°
  • Pressure: 29.85 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:53 AM
  • Sunset: 07:34 PM

