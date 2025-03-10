Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and sunny start to the week

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 64°. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 76%
- Dew point: 29°
- Pressure: 29.85 in
- Wind speed: 4 mph
- Wind direction: WSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:53 AM
- Sunset: 07:34 PM