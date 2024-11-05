Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and windy election day

Election day is here and it brings a mostly dry day with record warmth near 76° in Detroit. Winds will also be strong with gusts near 35 mph. The bulk of the rain will arrive after 7pm with thunder possible.

High pressure builds in Wednesday, bringing dry weather all the way through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will still be warmer than average with lows in the low 40s and highs near 60°.

Today: Mostly cloudy, mostly dry with record warmth and windy. Highs around 76° in Detroit (a new record). Winds: SW 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Clearing towards morning with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn