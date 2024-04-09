Metro Detroit Weather: Warm weather continues, rain later this week

More sun than clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. Then the rain returns Thursday through Friday. The weekend stays quite mild.
Today: Partly sunny with an isolated rain or storm chance after 2 pm. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Temps in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the middle 60s. Rain arrives by the evening and lingers into Thursday. Winds: Variable 5 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
