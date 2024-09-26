Metro Detroit Weather: Warm weather continues today

Drier weather continues today with a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the mid 70s. Friday looks dry as well with a chance of rain returning for the weekend

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies return with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper upper 50s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Friday: High clouds increase with temps in the 70s. Chance of rain increases by Friday night.

The Weekend:

Rain will be possible Saturday and Sunday with clouds keeping us milder. There's a slight chance of rain as well with the bulk of the heavy rain expected to stay south of Metro Detroit. Highs will reach the low 70s both days.

