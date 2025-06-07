Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer start to the weekend

No air quality alerts in effect this morning but the air quality is not great. This will be an ongoing issue into next week.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with rain closing in towards morning. Lows near 59° Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of rain in the morning with storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Temps in the low 70s. ENE 5-10 mph

