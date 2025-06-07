Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer start to the weekend

No air quality alerts in effect this morning but the air quality is not great. This will be an ongoing issue into next week.
Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with rain closing in towards morning. Lows near 59° Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Chance of rain in the morning with storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Temps in the low 70s. ENE 5-10 mph
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 64%
- Dew point: 45°
- Pressure: 29.92 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: N
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:56 AM
- Sunset: 09:08 PM