Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer start to the weekend

Posted

No air quality alerts in effect this morning but the air quality is not great. This will be an ongoing issue into next week.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with rain closing in towards morning. Lows near 59° Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of rain in the morning with storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Temps in the low 70s. ENE 5-10 mph

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 64%
  • Dew point: 45°
  • Pressure: 29.92 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:56 AM
  • Sunset: 09:08 PM

