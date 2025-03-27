Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer temps get started today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, March 27
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with cool temps in the upper 30s. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and some possible thunder. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 91%
- Dew point: 24°
- Pressure: 30.27 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: SSW
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:23 AM
- Sunset: 07:53 PM
