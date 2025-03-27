Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer temps get started today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, March 27

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with cool temps in the upper 30s. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and some possible thunder. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

Current Conditions Humidity: 91%

Dew point: 24°

Pressure: 30.27 in

Wind speed: 2 mph

Wind direction: SSW

Visibility: 9.0 mi

Sunrise: 07:23 AM

Sunset: 07:53 PM