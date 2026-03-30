Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer weather returns but storms are possible

Warmer temperatures continue into the workweek, but the quiet weather does not. High temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low 70s, today and Tuesday but with the warmth comes storm chances. After a partly to mostly cloudy start to the day, storms are possible in the late evening to overnight. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with damaging hail being the biggest threat. Rain and storm chances continue into Tuesday, with more strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon into the night. Damaging wind gusts are the biggest threat, but large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: A rainy week ahead

Temperatures drop Wednesday as cooler air filters in. Temperatures peak in the mid 40s in the afternoon. A few showers continue, but there is no threat for severe weather.

Steadier rain moves in Thursday, with a chance for a wintry mix north. High temperatures climb into the low 50s. Rain continues into Thursday night, before wrapping up Friday morning. Rain showers could impact tailgating for the Tigers' home opener, but should be wrapped up by the first pitch. Highs climb into the upper 50s by the afternoon.

Today: Partly cloudy skies to start with clouds increasing as the day continues. Shower and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Highs near 68. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms this evening with and tonight with some of them possibly going strong to severe. Lows near 60 with winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Rain and storms possible in the morning. Highs will reach the low 70s. Some of the storms could be strong to severe before the temps cool down by Wednesday.

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