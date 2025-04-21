Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer, windy and wet Monday

Monday: Rain & storms likely during the morning through midday. An isolated non-severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Warmer temps with highs near 70° expected. Winds: SE-SW 15-25 and gusts to 35+ mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps falling near 44. Winds: W 15-25

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

  • Humidity: 76%
  • Dew point: 41°
  • Pressure: 29.86 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 8.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:41 AM
  • Sunset: 08:21 PM

