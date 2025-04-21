Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer, windy and wet Monday

Monday: Rain & storms likely during the morning through midday. An isolated non-severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Warmer temps with highs near 70° expected. Winds: SE-SW 15-25 and gusts to 35+ mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps falling near 44. Winds: W 15-25

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

