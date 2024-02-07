Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Warming trend continues

Highs in the 50s are here Thursday and Friday. Rain showers return Thursday night and Friday as temps get colder
Posted at 5:57 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 06:09:17-05

Highs in the 50s are here today and Friday. Rain showers return Thursday night and Friday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny early then increasing clouds. High temps in the low to mid 40s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: High clouds increase tonight. Lows drop back to the low 30s. Winds: ESE 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances returning in the evening. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

