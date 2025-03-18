Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up

Watch Now
Today: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with a rain chance or storm chance toward the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Storms in the area and a few of them could be strong. Then temps will fall by Thursday afternoon into the 40s.

  • Humidity: 68%
  • Dew point: 29°
  • Pressure: 30.0 in
  • Wind speed: 9 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:39 AM
  • Sunset: 07:43 PM

