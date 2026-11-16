High pressure will keep skies mostly sunny Monday as highs climb into the low 50s in the afternoon with west-southwest winds around 5 mph.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up this week

High pressure keeps our weather quiet through most, if not all, of the week. Sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase Thursday as a storm system passes to our northwest. Temperatures climb even more and peak near 60°. Temperatures stay near 60° Friday and Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Our next best chance fro rain will be Saturday night, but as of now the rain chance is looking bleak.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds: WSW 5 mph

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

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