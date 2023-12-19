Metro Detroit Weather: Watch out for ice this morning

The snow pushes to the east and moves out today but the colder air moves in. Highs will reach the mid to low 30s but the winds will make it feel like the teens and 20s for much of the day.

The warm up begins tomorrow as the 40s return to Metro Detroit with clearing skies.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to lower 20s. Winds: NW 15-30 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs around 40°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

