Metro Detroit Weather: Watching for freezing rain

Fog
HI: 45°
LO: 27°
(WXYZ) - Freezing drizzle and/or freezing rain is possible this morning morning. There will be icy spot towards the tail end of the AM drive. Extra time and caution will be needed.
Morning temps will warm above freezing first southwest of Detroit and last north of Detroit (around Noon).
NEXT 48 HOURS:
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
