Metro Detroit Weather: Watching for freezing rain

Keenan Smith
5:34 AM, Jan 10, 2018
(WXYZ) - Freezing drizzle and/or freezing rain is possible this morning morning. There will be icy spot towards the tail end of the AM drive.  Extra time and caution will be needed.

Morning temps will warm above freezing first southwest of Detroit and last north of Detroit (around Noon).

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning:  Clouds increase with a chance of freezing drizzle & freezing rain. Temps: 24-28 / Winds: SE 5
 
This afternoon: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs: 42-46 / Winds: SE 5-10
 
Tonight: Cloudy & mild with areas of showers and fog. Lows: 41-44 / Winds South 10-15
 
Thursday: Lots of clouds with rain expected. Highs: 48-52 / Winds: South 10-20
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

