Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory

Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory

Dave Rexroth
5:28 AM, Dec 21, 2017
5:03 AM, Dec 22, 2017

Wintry mix overnight

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - We may see a few flakes in southeastern MI tonight, but don't expect much accumulation at all.  Freezing rain or drizzle is possible overnight and tomorrow morning, so be careful and watch for the chance of icy spots on the roads until about noon.

NEXT 48 HOURS:
 

TONIGHT: Flurries or a few snow showers possible overnight along with the chance of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain. Little to no accumulation, but some icy spots are possible. Lows near 30°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.
 
FRIDAY: A light wintry mix is possible Friday morning. Be careful and watch for icy spots on the roads. Any precipitation should transition to light rain by the middle of the day. Afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5
 
SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow in the morning. We're keeping an eye on a developing storm system to our south that may end up shifting east all together.  Still, plan ahead for the potential of snow in the morning just in case. We'll keep you updated as it develops. Highs: 34-38 / Winds: NW 5-10
 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top