Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory

TONIGHT: Flurries or a few snow showers possible overnight along with the chance of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain. Little to no accumulation, but some icy spots are possible. Lows near 30°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A light wintry mix is possible Friday morning. Be careful and watch for icy spots on the roads. Any precipitation should transition to light rain by the middle of the day. Afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5

SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow in the morning. We're keeping an eye on a developing storm system to our south that may end up shifting east all together. Still, plan ahead for the potential of snow in the morning just in case. We'll keep you updated as it develops. Highs: 34-38 / Winds: NW 5-10