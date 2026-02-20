Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Advisory in effect

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

A return to more typical late-February weather this weekend gets started on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the mid 30s. After Friday’s rain and mild air exit, cooler air settles in and temperatures fall off quickly into the low 20s Saturday night with a quiet but colder feel heading into Sunday. Therefore, a chilly end to the weekend with cloudy skies and highs near the low 30s, Sunday. A weak system passing through the Great Lakes may bring a few periods of light snow or flurries, especially later in the day, but any accumulation looks minor at this time.

Friday: Rain likely early in the morning leading to a soggy, mild & breezy start to the day. Eventually, temps will fall with wind chills in the 20s by the afternoon. Snow showers will be possible as well, as left over rain changes to snow. Highs will start off in the mid 40s before dropping into the 30s by midday. Winds: SW 20-30 mph.

