Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Advisory in effect from 10 am to 8 pm

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Michigan from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Winds will be out of the west-southwest 20-30 mph, with gusts near 45 mph.
Today: A bright start with increasing clouds and snow showers in the evening. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills: 15-20°. Winds: WSW 20-30 G45 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers will continue in the area with temps near 24. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, especially north of I-96. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

