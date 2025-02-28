Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Advisory on Friday, cooling down this weekend

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Winds will be 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph.

It's going to be windy today with a wind advisory in effect for all of Southeast Michigan from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Temps will feel like they're in the 50s but they won't actually get there because of the wind.

Gusts could climb to 45 mph or higher this afternoon, but even after the wind advisory expires, it will still be breezy with gusts in the upper 20s and low30s through Saturday.

Temperatures are going down into the weekend, so there will be a wind chill to deal with this weekend.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper 20s and then into the low 30s on Tuesday, with lows in the teens overnight on Saturday. Because of the wind, it will feel colder.

Next week, expect it to feel like spring with temps in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday and then into the 50s on Wednesday, with chances for rain.

Mike Taylor High winds this afternoon

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and around 50° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 20-35+ mph and gusty.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a cold wind of 15-25 mph. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with temps near freezing. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

