Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 10am

Denise Isaac
5:16 AM, Dec 27, 2017

Dangerously cold Wednesday

(WXYZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of southeastern Michigan until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Cold air has taken over, and wind chills will stay below zero degrees for the next couple of days. It's going to feel anywhere from -10° to -25°.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Wind chills -10° to -25°. Partly cloudy. Winds: W 5-10 mph. 
 
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lighter wind, but wind chills will still be below 0°. Highs: 10º-14º / Winds: NW 5-10
 
Thursday: Frigid morning again with temps below 5°. Increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers by evening and overnight. Highs: 14º-18º / Winds: S 5.
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

