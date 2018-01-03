Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Chill Advisory till 10am

(WXYZ) - Wind Chill Advisory until 10 AM for all areas except Lapeer and Sanilac counties.
Light snowshowers are possible today. Amounts around a half inch are possible. Another blast of even colder cold arrives Thursday and Friday. This will be the coldest air of the season and will prompt more wind chillconcerns.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Mostly clear and very cold with the wind chill advisory continuing. Lows: 0-6 / Wind: SW 10-20 and wind chills down to -20.
This afternoon: Lots of clouds with a chance of snow showers. Highs: 11-16 / Wind: SW 15-25 and wind chills well below zero all day.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, but very very cold. Highs: 6-11 / Winds: NW 10-20