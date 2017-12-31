Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Chill Advisory until 10am Sunday

This morning (Wind Chill Advisory): Partly cloudy and very cold. Lows: -5 to 2 / Winds: NW 10-20 with wind chills -5 to -15 degrees.

Sunday, New Year's Eve: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid teens. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Temperatures fall to near 0° overnight. Expect wind chills as low as -20° for New Year's Eve plans at night.

Monday, New Year's Day: Partly sunny, bitterly cold. Highs: 10-13 / Winds: W 5-15 with wind chills below zero.