Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Chill Advisory until 10am Sunday

Denise Isaac
6:27 AM, Dec 31, 2017
2 hours ago

Bitterly cold temps to end 2017

(WXYZ) - A wind chill advisory until 10 AM Sunday for all of Metro Detroit.

Dangerous wind chills with temperatures near and below zero and wind chills as cold as 15 degrees below zero.  

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning (Wind Chill Advisory):  Partly cloudy and very cold.  Lows: -5 to 2 / Winds: NW 10-20 with wind chills -5 to -15 degrees.
 
Sunday, New Year's Eve:  Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid teens.  Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Temperatures fall to near 0° overnight.  Expect wind chills as low as -20° for New Year's Eve plans at night.
 
Monday, New Year's Day:  Partly sunny, bitterly cold.  Highs: 10-13 / Winds: W 5-15 with wind chills below zero.
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

