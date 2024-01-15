Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Chill Warnings & Advisories in effect

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 12 p.m. Monday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the rest of metro Detroit until 12 p.m. Monday.

Dangerously cold wind chills between -10° to -20° this morning. If outside for 30+ minutes, frostbite is possible on any exposed skin. Temperatures will be near 0° to start the day with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be near 10° with increasing clouds late in the day. Thankfully winds won't be quite as strong and out of the southwest at 10 mph.

We'll have a chance for some light snow Tuesday morning, with 1/2" possible. Gusty winds return out of the southwest 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Temperatures will be in the single digits for most of the day, with wind chills remaining below zero.

Dangerously cold wind chills will continue through midweek, with continuing cold conditions through the weekend. We'll likely not climb above freezing, 32°, until midweek next week.

Today: Increasing clouds with highs near 10°. Wind chills: -5° to 5°. Winds: SW 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers with lows 0° to -10°. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

Tuesday: Light snow early then partly sunny. Highs near 13° with wind chills -5° to 5°. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

