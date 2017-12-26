Metro Detroit Weather: Wind chills below zero this Tuesday morning

Fair
HI: 18°
LO: 10°
Dangerously cold wind chills
(WXYZ) - WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LAPEER AND SANILAC COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM THIS MORNING.
Cold air has taken over, and wind chills will stay below zero degrees for the next two days. It's going to feel anywhere from -5° to -15°.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,
Denise Isaac, Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.