Metro Detroit Weather: Wind chills below zero this Tuesday morning

Denise Isaac
5:26 AM, Dec 26, 2017

Dangerously cold wind chills

(WXYZ) - WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LAPEER AND SANILAC COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM THIS MORNING.

Cold air has taken over, and wind chills will stay below zero degrees for the next two days. It's going to feel anywhere from -5° to -15°.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Occasional flurries. Partly cloudy and very cold! Single digit temps and wind chills -5° to -15°.
 
Tuesday: Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid teens. Wind chills near or below 0°. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
 
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lighter wind, but wind chills will still be near 0° with highs only in the low to mid teens.
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

