Metro Detroit Weather: Wind chills below zero this Tuesday morning

This morning: Occasional flurries. Partly cloudy and very cold! Single digit temps and wind chills -5° to -15°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid teens. Wind chills near or below 0°. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lighter wind, but wind chills will still be near 0° with highs only in the low to mid teens.