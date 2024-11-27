Metro Detroit Weather: Winter arrives for Thanksgiving

Today: Increasing clouds with highs near 43°. Winds: Light

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a mix possible and lows near 32° and the upper 20s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Thanksgiving Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs near 40°. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Holiday Forecast:

All eyes will be on a storm system developing to our southwest Wednesday night. There is better model agreement that this storm will move through the Ohio River valley meaning rain, sleet, and snow will stay south for the most part during Thanksgiving.

This is great news for those staying local as skies will be mostly to partly sunny during Thanksgiving with highs near 40°. If you are traveling south into Ohio or Indiana you may run into slippery conditions, and there still may be air travel delays depending on conditions at your destination airport.

Northwesterly winds pick up behind this storm, triggering lake effect snow showers starting Friday. We'll keep a chance for the snow showers through the weekend and winds persist over the relatively warm lake waters. Temperatures will be chilly with lows in the low 20s and highs in the low 30s. Remember, lake effect snow can cause issues with travel as well.

Mike Taylor Thanksgiving Forecast

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

