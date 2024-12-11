Metro Detroit Weather: Winter returns today

Cold temps and even colder wind chills return today with lake effect snow showers picking up this evening into Thursday. Snow squalls are possible changing travel conditions quickly.

Today: Cloudy with snow showers increasing towards evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s with snow showers possible. Winds: W 10-25+ mph

Thursday: Cold and windy with flurries and snow showers. Temps in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Winds: W 15-30 mph.

Brighter skies are expected by Friday with milder temps expected over the weekend along with rain.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

