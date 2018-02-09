Metro Detroit Weather: WINTER STORM WARNING

Keenan Smith
4:17 AM, Feb 9, 2018
12 mins ago

Winter Storm Warning

(WXYZ) - Winter Storm Warning in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee  & Monroe Counties until midnight

 

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, Lapeer & St. Clair Counties until midnight

 

Expect heavy snow at times, especially through the first half of the day. We could see some breaks in the snow late in the afternoon, but plan for slow travel on the roads throughout the day. Snow totals of 4-8" are expected around metro Detroit; with higher totals farther south. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

Next 48 Hours:

SATURDAY: A few snow showers throughout the day. More widespread snow is possible at night. Cloudy with highs near 30°.

SUNDAY: More snow should move through with a few more inches of accumulation possible. Highs will be near 30.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

