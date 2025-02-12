Metro Detroit Weather: Winter storm arrives this afternoon

Mike Taylor Storm Alerts

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Sanilac, St.Clair and Macomb counties until Thursday 7 AM

Advisories are in effect for the same times for the rest of southeastern lower Michigan.

Mike Taylor Storm Forecast

Mike Taylor Snow storm details

Today: Cloudy & cold morning. Snow moves in after 1 p.m with the heaviest snow from 3 pm to 9 pm. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: ENE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Lingering snow until 4 am with cloudy skies and lows in the upper teens. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A few light snow showers and slick roads, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph.