Metro Detroit Weather: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Today: Falling temperature with sleet and freezing rain turning to snow in the morning. Accumulations: around 2" in most areas with a few spots that could go to 4". High near 31 during the morning. Winds N: 15 gusts 30 driving wind chills down all day.

Tonight: Cold and breezy. Wind chills drop below zero. Lows 10-14 / Winds NE 10-20

Saturday: Much colder with mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 20.