Metro Detroit Weather: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:40AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
(WXYZ) - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY till 7 PM for all of SE Michigan. Precipitation changes from rain to Ice to snow in the morning.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
Today: Falling temperature with sleet and freezing rain turning to snow in the morning. Accumulations: around 2" in most areas with a few spots that could go to 4". High near 31 during the morning. Winds N: 15 gusts 30 driving wind chills down all day.
Tonight: Cold and breezy. Wind chills drop below zero. Lows 10-14 / Winds NE 10-20
Saturday: Much colder with mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 20.