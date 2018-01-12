Metro Detroit Weather: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Keenan Smith
(WXYZ) - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY till 7 PM for all of SE Michigan. Precipitation changes from rain to Ice to snow in the morning.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Today: Falling temperature with sleet and freezing rain turning to snow in the morning. Accumulations: around 2" in most areas with a few spots that could go to 4". High near 31 during the morning. Winds N: 15 gusts 30 driving wind chills down all day.
 
Tonight: Cold and breezy. Wind chills drop below zero. Lows 10-14 / Winds NE 10-20
 
Saturday: Much colder with mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 20.
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

