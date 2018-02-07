Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory for AM Drive

(WXYZ) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties till noon.

The next round is here with a widespread 2"-3" likely by noon. The biggest impact will be through the morning drive

The next snow arrives Thursday night and lasts through Friday with 3" or more.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Widespread snow . Accumulation of 2-3 inches by noon. Temps: 15-18 / Winds: Light

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with areas of flurries. Highs near 25.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow is possible after sundown. Highs: 22-25 / Winds: SW 5-15