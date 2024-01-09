Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Winter weather advisory in effect

Posted at 5:40 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 06:31:11-05

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties until 11:00 a.m.

Winter weather advisory until 11 AM all areas except Lapeer, St. Clair, and Sanilac counties. Heavy snow this morning followed by steady rain this afternoon brings a messy Tuesday. More snow this week, especially Friday night creating a second punch of Winter this week. Latest models have this storm tracking farther south than the Tuesday/Wednesday's storm, which means this could be a bigger snow maker for Metro Detroit.

Today: Heavy morning snow turning to rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40° late. Winds: SE 10-20 G30 mph

Tonight: Moderate snow returns with some slick spots possible with lows near 35°. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Light wintry mix showers, but mostly snow. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WNW 20-30 G40 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

