Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 pm

Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain are all possible across the area this morning. It will warm above 32° from south to north throughout the morning.

Showers will taper off through 2-3 p.m. as the storm moves east. Snow accumulation will be around 2"-4" around and north of I-69, and 1"-2" in the northern suburbs. Less than 1" of short-lived snow is expected before warmer temperatures and rain melt it around I94 and south. Winds with gusts around 35 mph or greater are likely in the afternoon.

Thursday: Wintry mix to start for all and then changing to rain south and staying as mostly snow around I69. Highs will be around 40° by early afternoon and then they will drop quickly late in the day. Winds: Increasing and turning WNW 15-35 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clearing skies with gusty winds and lows in the mid 20s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. There could be some light evening snow, especially south. Winds: WNW 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn