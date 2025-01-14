Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 2 pm

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 2 PM.

Mike Taylor Winter Weather Advisory

Snow showers increase through the morning. The drive could have some areas with snow covered roads and slick spots.

Arctic air continues to spill in dropping temperatures into the low teens and upper single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with highs peaking near 20° by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty both days, bringing wind chills below zero in spots both mornings.

Temperatures will warm back near freezing by the end of the week, with another chance for snow Thursday morning.

Today: Chance of snow for some with the coldest temps of the week. Highs barely reach 20°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cold temps. Lows in the low teens. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Wind chills either side of zero.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn