Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 2 pm

Winter Alerts - Mike.png
Mike Taylor
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Alerts - Mike.png
Posted
and last updated

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 2 PM.

Winter Alerts - Mike.png
Winter Weather Advisory

Snow showers increase through the morning. The drive could have some areas with snow covered roads and slick spots.

Arctic air continues to spill in dropping temperatures into the low teens and upper single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with highs peaking near 20° by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty both days, bringing wind chills below zero in spots both mornings.

Temperatures will warm back near freezing by the end of the week, with another chance for snow Thursday morning.

Today: Chance of snow for some with the coldest temps of the week. Highs barely reach 20°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cold temps. Lows in the low teens. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Wind chills either side of zero.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk