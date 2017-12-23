Metro Detroit Weather: Christmas Eve Snow

Kevin Jeanes
5:12 AM, Dec 22, 2017
11:23 PM, Dec 22, 2017

Snow Chances this Weekend

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Cloudy and calm overnight before we'll have a slight chance of a dusting of snow in the morning.  Most of this snow will move by to our south; in Ohio and into Pennsylvania.  The chance of snow is going up for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5
 
TOMORROW: Slight chance of snow in the morning, but most of it will stay southeast of Michigan.  Then turning partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-10
 
CHRISTMAS EVE: Snow showers possible by the afternoon and may continue through the night.  Most areas will probably see around 1", but up to 3" of snow is possible by Monday afternoon.
 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top