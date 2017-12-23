Metro Detroit Weather: Christmas Eve Snow

TONIGHT: Cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5

TOMORROW: Slight chance of snow in the morning, but most of it will stay southeast of Michigan. Then turning partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

CHRISTMAS EVE: Snow showers possible by the afternoon and may continue through the night. Most areas will probably see around 1", but up to 3" of snow is possible by Monday afternoon.