Metro Detroit Weather: Winter's slow return

Posted at 5:46 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 05:46:13-05

Temperatures climb back to near 40° Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance for light snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Today, New Year's Day: Becoming sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with temps in the low 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs near 40°. Breezy. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

