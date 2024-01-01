Metro Detroit Weather: Winter's slow return

Temperatures climb back to near 40° Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance for light snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Today, New Year's Day: Becoming sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with temps in the low 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs near 40°. Breezy. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

