Metro Detroit Weather: More storms possible today

A third round of storms is possible this afternoon. There is less of a severe risk with this potential third round.

More showers and storms are likely Thursday night and Friday, before high pressure builds in for Labor Day weekend. Sunshine returns with highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance for storms early and late. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Strong to severe storms possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a shower. Highs near 80°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

